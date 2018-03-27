Number of foreign residents in Japan hit record high 2.56 million at end of 2017

The number of foreign nationals who lived in Japan as of the end of 2017 grew 7.5 percent from a year earlier to hit a record high of 2,561,848, reflecting a jump in Vietnamese residents, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry also said the number of residents staying with illegitimate visa status as of Jan. 1 this year rose 1.9 percent to 66,498, up for the fourth consecutive year. That figure was also attributed to a surge in people from Vietnam.

Of those with legal status — long-term residents and permanent residents — 7,668, up a sharp 105.1 percent, had visas for highly skilled professionals, such as researchers and engineers.

Among the legal residents, those from China totaled 730,890, South Korea 450,663 and Vietnam 262,405.

South Koreans topped the list of overstayers at 12,876, followed by Chinese at 9,390 and Thais at 6,768. Illegal Vietnamese residents numbered 6,760.

Year-on-year growth in the number of Vietnamese nationals living in Japan was outstanding, exceeded 30 percent both in terms of legal and illegal residency, according to the data.

The ministry also said it deported 13,686 foreign nationals in 2017, up 2.4 percent in the third straight annual rise. Of the total, 9,134 were working illegally, including 2,213 in Ibaraki Prefecture.