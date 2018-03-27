Speculation rife over surprise Kim Jong Un visit to Beijing

Beijing was under tight security Tuesday with speculation rife that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was making a surprise visit, after the reported arrival from Pyongyang of a special train met by an honor guard.

Bloomberg News, citing three unidentified sources, reported Monday that Kim was in Beijing in what would be his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011.

If confirmed, it would signal an intriguing twist in a fast-developing diplomatic exercise that has opened the door to separate summits between Kim and the presidents of South Korea and the United States.

Events were unfolding quickly, and an official with the South Korean presidential office said it was monitoring the situation closely.

“The presidential Blue House is watching things in Beijing very closely, while keeping all possibilities open,” said the senior official in Seoul, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some analysts had suggested China — the North’s only major ally — had been sidelined by the overtures from Pyongyang to Seoul and Washington, but a visit by Kim would put Beijing firmly back at the center of the diplomatic equation.

Bill Bishop, publisher of the Sinocism China Newsletter, said President Xi Jinping likely wanted to meet with Kim before a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, which could take place in May.

“They’re concerned about being left out, with the North Koreans directly cutting a deal with the Americans that doesn’t necessarily reflect Chinese interests,” Bishop said.

Diplomatic sources in Beijing said it was likely Kim was in China, but they could not confirm it definitively.

One source with ties to China’s leadership said it was possible Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was in the city. She visited South Korea for the Winter Olympics last month, paving the way for a summit between the two Koreas.

South Korean news agency Newsis reported that Kim Yo Jong and the North’s ceremonial leader, Kim Yong Nam, were visiting Beijing, citing an unidentified North Korea-related source in Beijing.

The pair visited South Korean President Moon Jae-in at his office in Seoul during the Winter Olympics in February.

The possible visit was first reported by Kyodo News, citing unidentified sources as saying that a high-ranking North Korean official had arrived in the Chinese capital Monday.

Japanese broadcaster NTV showed footage of a train — similar to that used for foreign visits by Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il — pulling in to Beijing Station and being met by a military honor guard and a convoy of black limousines.

At the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where Kim Jong Il stayed during his visits to Beijing, there was an unusually heavy police presence with officers stationed every 50-100 meters in front of the imposing compound.

A motorcade of limousines was seen leaving the guesthouse under a police escort Tuesday morning.

There was also heightened security at two possible venues for a high-level meeting — the Great Hall of the People and Zhongnanhai, the central leadership compound next to Beijing’s Forbidden City.

There was no mention of any visit by either the Chinese or North Korean state media, and a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that it was “not aware of the situation.”

China’s Weibo microblog was censoring searches for Kim Jong Un’s name and variations on it Tuesday. Beijing often tightens news controls during sensitive political periods.

South Korean broadcaster SBS TV said that guests at a hotel in the border city of Dandong, overlooking the train link from China to North Korea, had been asked to leave and curtains were drawn across the hotel windows.

The hotel will resume bookings on Wednesday afternoon, the broadcaster said, suggesting the train, and whoever might be on board, would have returned by then.

Kim Jong Il, who was known to be fearful of flying, visited China several times on his private, armored train. His visits were confirmed by Chinese and North Korean state media only after he had left the country.

The younger Kim has not undertaken any official trip abroad since taking power following his father’s death in 2011. And he has yet to host a single head of state, having snubbed the president of Mongolia who visited Pyongyang in 2013.

In Washington, the White House said it was unable to confirm Kim’s presence in Pyongyang and the government in Seoul said only that it was closely monitoring the situation.

For decades Beijing has been Pyongyang’s key diplomatic protector and main source of trade and aid, but their relationship has soured in recent years.

Kim broke with tradition by not traveling to Beijing to pay his respects to Xi after the Chinese leader came to power, and Beijing has become increasingly frustrated with its neighbor’s nuclear weapon program — showing a new willingness to agree to, and enforce, tougher U.N. sanctions.

At the same time, Beijing fears the collapse of the regime in Pyongyang and the instability it would bring, potentially sending waves of refugees into China and the possibility of U.S. troops stationed on its border in a unified Korea.

High-level inter-Korean talks are scheduled for Thursday to pave the way for a summit between Kim and South Korea’s Moon in late April. Discussions have also begun on a possible summit with Trump in May.

Kim Jong Il, met then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin in China in 2000 before a summit between the two Koreas in June that year.

Kim Jong Il was considered at the time to have made the visit to reaffirm close ties with the North’s biggest ally.

“North Korea likely wants to confirm its relationship with China and believes it has some leverage with which it can ask for things from China,” said Yoo Ho-yeol, professor of North Korean studies at Seoul’s Korea University.

“If North Korea speaks with the United States on its own it might feel it is at a disadvantage but, if it has China as an ally, Pyongyang may think it will be able to protect its interests and profits during the summits,” Yoo said.