Key ex-bureaucrat Nobuhisa Sagawa to give sworn testimony in Diet over state land scandal

KYODO

A key former senior bureaucrat will appear in the Diet as a sworn witness on Tuesday over the falsification of government documents related to a heavily discounted state land sale at the center of favoritism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Nobuhisa Sagawa, who resigned early this month as the head of the National Tax Agency to take the blame for the land scandal, will give testimony at the House of Councilors Budget Committee before attending the House of Representatives corresponding panel in the afternoon.

The controversy over the sale of the state-owned land in Osaka to nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen with ties to Abe’s wife, Akie, reignited earlier this month after the Finance Ministry admitted that it had falsified its settlement documents. The agency is part of the ministry.

The fresh revelation linked to the land deal issue, which has dogged the prime minister for more than a year, has recently pushed Abe’s approval ratings down sharply, hampering his plan to win a third three-year term as Liberal Democratic Party leader in an autumn election and become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

The opposition parties are looking into whether the ministry decided to give an 86 percent discount on the plot’s appraised value and altered the documents due to political pressure or in consideration of the Prime Minister’s Office. Akie Abe was temporarily named honorary principal of the elementary school Moritomo had sought to open on the site.

Prime Minister Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso have denied their involvement over the matter and any wrongdoing.

As a sworn witness, Sagawa can be legally punished if he gives false testimony or refuses to testify without valid grounds.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Japan's GSDF gets centralized command in biggest shakeup amid tensions with North Korea and China KYODO Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force underwent its biggest organizational shakeup Tuesday, with command streamlined for flexible operations nationwide and the creation of amphibious forces ta... Sumo chairman vows to eliminate violence surrounding sport Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku says that eliminating violence is the top priority for Japan's ancient sport following successive scandals involving physical abuse. Hakkaku held ... Japan tries to tackle health problems of aging homeless Public and private efforts are gathering pace to address the increase in the number of elderly homeless Japanese. A nationwide survey by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry found 5,53...

The ministry has maintained 14 documents relating to the land transaction were rewritten between late February and April last year after officials at the Financial Bureau ordered its Osaka-based local bureau to do so and insisted on Sagawa playing a key role.

Sagawa has been criticized by the opposition camp for making false Diet remarks while serving as director-general of the bureau overseeing the handling of state properties, including the Moritomo land sale.

Sagawa has denied in the Diet that the influence of politicians was at play and that there had been prior negotiations with the educational institute over the price of the land before its sale. He also testified that the ministry had discarded the negotiation records.

However, it was later found that references to Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe and other lawmakers, as well as the negotiation records, were included in the original documents. The documents were doctored and subsequently disclosed to lawmakers last year.

The ministry explained that the documents were rewritten so they could be consistent with Sagawa’s testimony in the Diet.

The opposition parties have alleged that they were altered after Abe said on Feb. 17 last year, immediately after the issue emerged, that he would resign if either he or his wife were proved to have been involved in the cut-price land sale.

Ahead of Sagawa’s testimony, opposition lawmakers have recently interviewed Yasunori Kagoike, who led the educational institute, in a detention center in Osaka to confirm the details of the land deal. Kagoike has remained in custody since his arrest last July for alleged fraud in accepting public subsidies.