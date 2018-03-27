Japan’s GSDF gets centralized command in biggest shakeup amid tensions with North Korea and China

KYODO

Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force underwent its biggest organizational shakeup Tuesday, with command streamlined for flexible operations nationwide and the creation of amphibious forces tasked with defending remote islands.

The launch of the Ground Component Command to provide unified command over regional armies and the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan’s version of the U.S. Marines, came as Tokyo seeks to beef up its defenses against North Korea’s nuclear arms and missile programs and China’s maritime assertiveness.

The GSDF says the reorganization will enable troops to flexibly and swiftly carry out defensive operations in the country.

Unlike the air and maritime services of the Self-Defense Forces, the GSDF had no central headquarters to control its units that belong to five regional armies, each operating under commanding generals. Therefore, orders had to be issued to each regional army to mobilize its divisions and brigades.

A senior GSDF member said establishing a central command headquarters was a “deep desire” of the organization, established as part of the SDF in 1954.

The GSDF’s command structure remained decentralized amid bitter memories of the Imperial Japanese Army’s intervention in politics and its role in wartime military aggression, some political experts say.

But a tougher security environment surrounding Japan pushed the government to launch the Ground Component Command under its medium-term defense buildup plan approved in 2013. The command center will be headquartered at the GSDF’s Asaka base in Tokyo.

With the ground, maritime and air defense forces now all having central commands, the Defense Ministry expects to see smoother joint operations between the three services. The existence of the Ground Command Component is also expected to facilitate communication with the U.S. military in Japan.

The GSDF’s first full-scale amphibious operations unit — the other highlight of the reorganization — launched with around 2,100 members mainly drawn from the Western Army’s infantry regiment stationed at Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The GSDF amphibious brigade is tasked with retaking Japanese islands, stretching southwest from Kyushu to Taiwan, if they are illegally occupied.

The isles include Miyako Island, which is about 210 km from the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea that are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu. Chinese government vessels have repeatedly entered Japanese waters around the islands, creating tension.

But the amphibious brigade still appears to be a fledgling unit as uncertainty remains over the planned deployment of Osprey aircraft at Saga airport, which will play a key role in the transportation of troops.

The Ground Component Command will be headed by Lt. Gen. Shigeru Kobayashi, who formerly led the GSDF’s Central Readiness Force, and the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade by Maj. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, former deputy chief of staff of the Western Army.