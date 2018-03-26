Dollar slightly above ¥105 amid U.S.-China trade tensions

The dollar was slightly firmer above ¥105 in Tokyo trading late Monday, with its topside pressured by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.06-07, up from ¥105.02-02 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2382-2382, up from $1.2321-2321, and at ¥130.09-10, up from ¥129.40-41.

The greenback fell to around ¥104.70 in New York late last week as U.S. stock prices tumbled on concerns about U.S.-China trade friction, market sources said.

In Tokyo the dollar temporarily rallied above ¥105 on Monday morning, supported by buying from Japanese importers and institutional investors.

The U.S. currency topped the 105-yen mark again in the afternoon, encouraged by the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Still, “fears of a U.S.-China trade war are keeping the dollar from staging a powerful rally,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The dollar’s top-heaviness versus the yen is also attributed to a slump in the public approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet over high-profile cronyism scandals, an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.