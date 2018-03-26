Tokyo stocks rebound on buying on dips

Stocks staged a rebound Monday, helped by purchases on declines following massive sell-offs late last week.

The Nikkei 225 gained 148.24 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 20,766.10. On Friday, it plunged 974.13 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, ended 6.38 points, or 0.38 percent, higher at 1,671.32 after shedding 62.45 points Friday.

The TSE opened weaker after U.S. stocks tumbled Friday due to concerns over a fierce trade war between the United States and China, with the Nikkei briefly losing some 270 points in the early morning, brokers said.

But the market recouped most of its losses in line with the yen weakening against the dollar.

In late trading, the key market yardsticks popped up into positive territory thanks to buying on dips, brokers said.

Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment market research at SBI Securities Co., said Monday’s rise was “a technical rally” following Friday’s plunge.

“There were purchases aimed at securing rights to receive dividends,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co., indicating that such buying helped the market rebound.

The stocks of the companies that close their annual books at the end of this month are set to go ex-dividend Wednesday.

Some investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of former National Tax Agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa’s Diet testimony under oath, set for Tuesday, over the government’s unfolding favoritism scandal, brokers said.

Sagawa was chief of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Bureau when unidentified ministry bureaucrats tampered with documents related to a controversial government land sale at a huge discount to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,175 to 835 in the first section, while 73 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.577 billion shares from 1.914 billion Friday.

Shiseido rose 3.18 percent thanks to an upward revision by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley on Friday in its target stock price for the cosmetics firm, brokers said.

Other major winners included tobacco company JT, mobile phone carrier KDDI, industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, Tokyo Electron met with selling after its U.S. industry peers lost ground Friday. Other semiconductor-related issues such as Screen and Disco were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average advanced 130 points to 20,480.