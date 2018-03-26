Major Japanese beer-makers bet on canned chuhai with higher alcohol content

Major domestic brewers are planning to make inroads into the market for canned chūhai cocktails this spring, in order to meet growing demand from budget-minded consumers for inexpensive products with high alcohol content.

The firms, including Kirin Brewery Co., Sapporo Breweries Ltd. and Suntory Spirits Ltd., hope to sell their new products for around ¥150 ($1.40) per 350-mililiter can.

Conventional chūhai products have alcohol levels of around 5 percent, but the share of products with 7-9 percent has grown to 2½ times previous levels in seven years to stand at over 50 percent in 2017, according to private research firm Intage Inc.

In view of the high popularity of the strong drinks with men in their 40s and 50s, Kirin will release Kirin The Strong — a vodka-based cocktail that has an alcohol content of 9 percent — on April 10.

Pinning big hopes on the new product, a Kirin official said, “We’ll compete in the high-alcohol chūhai market.”

Sapporo will launch Rirakusu, meaning “relax,” on April 3, mainly targeting women who want to take a break after finishing work or completing household tasks.

Although the product’s alcohol content is as high as 8 percent, it has a mild taste thanks to the use of fruit juice-based vinegars, a Sapporo official said.

Suntory Spirits Ltd. will add a bitter lime flavor to its Strong Zero lineup on Tuesday, with an alcohol content of 9 percent.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola’s Japan unit has revealed that it will enter the canned chūhai business, focusing on the market’s future growth. President Jorge Garduno said in a statement that his company will “continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas.”