Niigata University to launch new course on sake

Niigata University will offer from April a comprehensive course on local specialty sake, covering its history, culture and production methods and aiming to open up a new field of academic study.

The university in Niigata Prefecture hopes to nurture young sake brewers and entrepreneurs, and raise awareness of sake’s characteristic appeal both domestically and globally.

For the new course, the university will team up with the prefectural government and the Niigata Sake Brewers Association.

“We’ll strive to publicize sake across the world by utilizing our characteristics as a university with various faculties,” President Sugata Takahashi said.

The university will offer a course lecture every Wednesday as a liberal arts subject common to all faculties.

Professors of various faculties and brewer association members will lecture on a wide range of topics related to sake, including its history, drinking etiquette, knowledge on brewing and fermentation, and distribution.

Students above the drinking age of 20 who complete the basic part of the course will be able to sample sake to learn drinking etiquette. The university plans to open a public seminar on sake for citizens as well.

“I want to nurture people who can talk about sake knowledgeably,” said Yasuyuki Kishi, a Niigata University associate professor of economics whose participation as a lecturer is planned for the course.

“I hope foreign students will also take the course, to spread (the attractions of sake) in their countries,” he said.

According to the association, the prefecture has some 90 sake breweries. About 140,000 people attended a two-day event in the city of Niigata earlier this month to taste local sake, marking a record-high attendance.

“As sake makers, we’ll offer many ideas,” Shunji Odaira, head of the association, said of the planned course.

To support the university and local sake breweries, the prefectural government has earmarked funds for promoting sake in a draft fiscal 2018 budget.

The university is considering collaborating with France’s University of Bordeaux, which gives academic lectures on wine.

Niigata University will not be alone in giving academic lectures on sake in Japan. Kobe University is also set to open a similar course this year.

“It would be great if we can hold an academic conference on sake in the future,” Takahashi said, expressing hope for expanding the academic areas in which sake is studied through competition with other universities.