Former Brexit activist says ‘Vote Leave’ group may have violated 2016 spending rule: report

The main group that campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union, which included Boris Johnson among its advocates, may have broken campaign spending laws, according to the Observer newspaper, which cited comments by a whistle-blower.

“Vote Leave” donated £625,000 ($883,000) to an independent referendum organization called BeLeave, which may have flouted the limits on referendum spending because rather than a donation, Vote Leave said how the money was to be spent, whistle-blower Shahmir Sanni, who worked at BeLeave, said in the Observer, which cooperated with Channel 4 on the story.

The money was channeled to a digital services firm AggregateIQ of Canada, which is linked to Cambridge Analytica that is caught up in Facebook Inc.’s customer data breach. The money was registered as a donation to BeLeave, a youth operation, but in practice Vote Leave offered advice to the group and decided where the money was spent, Sanni said. British electoral law prohibits coordination between different campaigns, and set a £7 million spending limit for all groups.

“They say that it wasn’t coordinated, but it was. And so the idea that … the campaign was legitimate is false,” he told Channel 4 News.

Vote Leave has denied this and a spokesman said it had “twice been cleared on this matter by the Electoral Commission.”

An Electoral Commission spokeswoman said: “The commission has a number of investigations open in relation to campaigners at the EU referendum; it does not comment on live investigations.”

“Observer/C4 story utterly ludicrous, #VoteLeave won fair & square — and legally,” Johnson said Saturday in a tweet. “We are leaving the EU in a year and going global.”

Details of the potential violation of spending rules emerged with Britain just over year away from leaving Europe and amid unease in some quarters about the economic repercussions for the country.

In a further twist, Sanni reportedly accused a senior Vote Leave figure, Stephen Parkinson — who is now Prime Minister Theresa May’s political secretary — of having “outed” him in his response to the story.

Parkinson was in a relationship with Sanni at the time and earlier said that any advice he gave was in that context. He later said he was “saddened” at Sanni’s “factually incorrect and misleading” response.