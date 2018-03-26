Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori touts exports at Paris event

At a promotional event in a Paris suburb, Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said he hoped to see an increase in Europe-bound exports from the prefecture, which is recovering from the unprecedented triple core meltdown seven years ago.

While noting the prefecture is still rebuilding, Uchibori praised the European Union’s easing last year of import restrictions on food from Fukushima and other prefectures affected by the March 2011 crisis at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant run by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Those who attended the event at the French shopping mall Saturday enjoyed a variety of activities. Visitors tasted anpogaki (dried persimmons) and peach juice made in Fukushima while children painted akabeko (cow-shaped traditional toys).

One of the visitors said products that have passed France’s import criteria can be trusted, while another said Fukushima’s recovery from the nuclear disaster is remarkable, noting that the prefecture now can export processed fruit.

Later in the day, world-famous designer Junko Koshino unveiled traditional Fukushima craft works with new designs under the “Fukushima Pride” brand.

Uchibori said he would like people to get a sense of Fukushima’s traditions and innovations through the works.

Koshino emphasized that Fukushima’s traditional craftsmanship has not been affected by the nuclear disaster, adding that she wants to tell everyone that anything can be done with the proper technique.