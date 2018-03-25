Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono asks Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam to scrap 3/11 food import restrictions

Japan on Sunday asked Hong Kong to scrap import restrictions on Japanese agricultural, forestry and fisheries products introduced in response to the March 2011 core meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Visiting Foreign Minister Taro Kono made the request at a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The restrictions affect products made in Fukushima and four other prefectures.

“Relevant people in Hong Kong and Japan are working hard, so I expect things will go better,” Kono told reporters after the meeting.

Kono asked for Hong Kong’s cooperation in efforts to block ship-to-ship smuggling of oil to North Korean ships at sea, and he and Lam agreed to work together to keep maximum pressure on North Korea.

Kono is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Hong Kong since it was returned to China from British control in 1997, excluding trips for international conferences and other events there.

Lam said she will visit Japan in November.