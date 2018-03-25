40% of firms to hire more grads in ’19, but not banks: survey

Nearly 40 percent of major companies plan to hire more graduates in fiscal 2019 than they did the previous year, a survey of 112 companies shows, underscoring their positive stance on recruitment amid gains in earnings and an acute labor shortage.

Japan’s three banking giants, however, say they plan to hire fewer new graduates in fiscal 2019, it was learned Saturday. The reductions are being driven by a deteriorating business environment caused mainly by prolonged ultralow interest rates.

In a survey conducted by Kyodo News, more than half the firms surveyed, including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Corp., said they are finding it “difficult” to secure human resources. Asked about countermeasures in the works, 59 firms cited “creating work environments friendly to women” while 37 said hiring foreigner employees.

The survey, carried out for about a month from late February, showed that 82 firms have already established recruitment plans for fiscal 2019 starting in April 2019.

Of them, 32 firms, or 39 percent, said they will hire more than in the previous year, which is higher than the 27 percent figure for fiscal 2018. In the meantime, 39 firms said they will maintain their previous employment level and 11 said they plan to reduce the number of hires.

Among firms with a proactive approach to recruitment are diaper-maker Unicharm Corp., which plans to more than double its fresh hires in fiscal 2019 to 125, and Japan Airlines Co., which plans to employ 690 fresh graduates, up from 589 the previous year.

In contrast, Fujifilm Corp., Fuji Xerox Co. and NEC Corp. plan to cut recruitment as part of restructuring efforts.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Apple's Tim Cook calls for more regulations on data privacy Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook has called for stronger privacy regulations that prevent the misuse of data in the light of the controversial leak of Facebook user information. Cook ... Toshiba chip unit sale unlikely by end of March: sources Toshiba Corp. is unlikely to sell its flash memory unit by the end of fiscal 2017 as planned because the struggling electronics giant hasn't obtained regulatory approval from China yet, informed... Mega-banks to slash new hires in spring 2019 as ultralow interest rates take toll Japan's three mega-banking groups plan to hire fewer new graduates in April 2019, it was learned Saturday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to hire some 700 new graduates next spring, or...

Joining those wishing to cut back is Mizuho Financial Group Inc., which plans to hire some 700 new graduates next spring, or about half the 1,365 it hired this year, including for key units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.

Mizuho Financial aims to shed 19,000 jobs by fiscal 2026 by improving efficiency via information technology. The hiring reduction was decided in light of the progress being made on its new core system.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., plans to make a 10 percent reduction in new hires next spring, after hiring 1,050 this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., meanwhile plans to reduce new hires from the 810 employed this spring.

Companies nationwide are facing an increasingly tough race to secure necessary workforce numbers due to a decreasing working-age population.

University graduates with special skills, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and other advanced IT fields, are particularly in high demand.

Of the university students expected to graduate this spring, 91.2 percent had secured a job as of Feb. 1, marking the highest reading since 2000 when relevant data became available.