Toshiba chip unit sale unlikely by end of March: sources

Toshiba Corp. is unlikely to sell its flash memory unit by the end of fiscal 2017 as planned because the struggling electronics giant hasn’t obtained regulatory approval from China yet, informed sources say.

Toshiba concluded a contract last September to sell Toshiba Memory Corp. to a consortium led by U.S. investment fund Bain Capital under the assumption that Toshiba would clear antitrust screenings in the countries involved by Friday, the last weekday of fiscal 2017.

Even if China gives its approval after the deadline, Toshiba can still sell the unit by the end of the month with the consortium’s consent, a Toshiba official said.

Toshiba initially aimed to use the proceeds from the sale to eliminate its negative net worth, caused by massive losses at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, by the end of the fiscal year.

But thanks to a ¥600 billion capital infusion in December and extra funds procured by other means, Toshiba would most likely be able to remove itself from danger regardless of whether Toshiba Memory is sold by the end of March, people familiar with the matter said.

If the Chinese screening drags on, activist shareholders might step up calls on Toshiba to refrain from selling the highly profitable unit, they added, noting that Toshiba will be able to exercise its right to cancel the deal from April.