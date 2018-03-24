Mega-banks to slash new hires in spring 2019 as ultralow interest rates take toll

Japan’s three mega-banking groups plan to hire fewer new graduates in April 2019, it was learned Saturday.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to hire some 700 new graduates next spring, or about half the 1,365 it hired this year, including at key units Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.

Mizuho Financial aims to shed 19,000 jobs by fiscal 2026 by improving efficiency via information technology. The hiring reduction is part of the move and was decided in light of the progress being made on its new core system.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., plans to make a 10 percent reduction in new hires next spring, after hiring 1,050 this year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Toshiba chip unit sale unlikely by end of March: sources Toshiba Corp. is unlikely to sell its flash memory unit by the end of fiscal 2017 as planned because the struggling electronics giant hasn't obtained regulatory approval from China yet, informed... Japanese firms begin filing paperwork for U.S. tariff exemptions as trade, business chiefs play d... Japanese companies have started the procedures for requesting exemptions from new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that took effect Friday, informed sources said. It will take ... Delete Facebook? Protecting privacy is harder than that Anyone tempted to #DeleteFacebook after the personal data of millions of users fell into the hands of a political consultancy is still likely to be monitored by the social network, which tracks nea...

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., meanwhile plans to reduce new hires from the 810 employed this spring.

For all three, the reductions are being driven by a deteriorating business environment caused mainly by prolonged ultralow interest rates.

In Japan, major companies in other sectors are actively hiring new graduates on the back of an economic recovery and a labor shortage caused by Japan’s demographic woes.

Despite the favorable job situation overall for new grads, securing employment at the big banks, one of the most sought-after jobs, is likely to become more difficult.