Japanese firms begin filing paperwork for U.S. tariff exemptions as trade, business chiefs play down impact

Japanese companies have started the procedures for requesting exemptions from new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that took effect Friday, informed sources said.

It will take up to 90 days for the U.S. government to decide whether to exclude specific products from the tariffs.

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko expects that exemptions will be granted to at least some products.

The bulk of Japan’s steel exports to the United States are custom-made products requiring sophisticated technology, such as railroad tracks, pipes for oil field drilling and automotive steel sheets.

If supply lines stop, U.S. manufacturers would be affected.

“There is a high possibility that some products will win exemptions,” Seko told a news conference Friday. “Even if no exemptions are granted, U.S. companies would have to continue using products despite the high tariffs if the products are irreplaceable.”

“The amounts of steel and aluminum exports are not very large,” said Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), playing down the direct impact of the new tariffs on the country’s business sector.

If Japan cannot win any exemptions, the next step it could take would be filing a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization.

But government officials are cautious, saying that filing a lawsuit would require careful examination of the details and potential damage to domestic firms.

Behind the cautiousness are concerns that Washington may make strong demands in return for granting exemptions from the tariffs.

“They may request that Japan open up the agricultural market,” a farm ministry executive said.

Japan should not meet a repeated U.S. request for bilateral trade talks, said a senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker with expertise in agricultural affairs.

Meanwhile, shares of Japanese machinery makers with heavy exposure to China plummeted on Friday as China and the United States moved closer to a trade war that could damage global growth.

Shares of the companies, which account for 20 percent of Japan’s total exports, had enjoyed strong gains in the past year on the back of brisk demand for investment in electronics and semiconductors in China, Japan’s biggest trading partner.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that will target up to $60 billion in Chinese goods with tariffs to kick in after a 30-day consultation period. The tariffs would target sectors including technology.

“Responding to rising demand for tech products in China, Japan’s capital goods-makers and machinery-makers had seen strong exports so they are likely to hit hard from now,” said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The Tokyo machinery sector index slumped 5.6 percent, helping to pull the 225-issue Nikkei average down 4.5 percent.

Machine toolmakers were hammered, with Makino Milling Machine sliding 6.1 percent, Okuma Corp. nose-diving 7.4 percent and DMG Mori Co. stumbling 6 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, Makino has fallen 15 percent, while Okuma and DMG Mori have both sunk around 20 percent.

The Cabinet Office last week said it expects a 3.1 percent drop in exports, the first decline in a year.

“For the Japanese economy which relies heavily on external demand amid weak domestic demand, this signals an end to strong exports,” said Toru Suehiro, a senior market economist at Mizuho Securities.

Friday’s big losers included semiconductor equipment-makers Advantest and Tokyo Electron 8035.T, dropping 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

High-purity silicon-maker Sumco Corp. also shed 5 percent and silicon products-maker Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. tumbled 6.7 percent.