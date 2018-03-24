Koreas to hold high-level talks next week to set up summit

The rival Koreas agreed to hold high-level talks in the coming week to prepare for an April summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, South Korea said Saturday.

The summit aims to improve relations and resolve the standoff over the North’s nuclear program.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead the South’s delegation at the March 29 meeting at the border village of Panmunjom, where officials will discuss the date and specific agendas of the summit, according to the Unification Ministry. The North’s delegation will be led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North’s agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

The rivals agreed to a summit in late April when Moon’s envoys visited Kim in Pyongyang earlier this month. South Korean officials also brokered a potential meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump by the end of May.

The leaders of the two Koreas have held talks only twice since the 1950-53 Korean War.

It’s unclear whether the leaders’ meetings between Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington, if they take place, could lead to any meaningful breakthrough after an unusually provocative year. North Korea in 2017 tested its most powerful nuclear weapon to date and test-launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles theoretically capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES Australian volunteers save five of over 150 stranded whales Volunteers in western Australia have managed to rescue only five of 150 short-finned pilot whales that became stranded on a beach. The surviving whales, up to 5½ meters (16.4 feet) long, have be... China accuses U.S. of 'serious provocation' after American warship sails near man-made island in ... China's Defense Ministry has accused the U.S. of "serious political and military provocation" after the U.S. Navy conducted its first so-called freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the disput... Over a hundred stranded whales die on Australian beach More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said. The mammals are believed to be short-finned pilot...

There are also concerns in South Korea over whether the appointment of John Bolton, Trump’s hawkish replacement of national security adviser H.R. McMaster, could potentially complicate efforts to set up talks between Trump and Kim, given his past bellicose rhetoric about North Korea.

A South Korean presidential official, who didn’t want to be named, citing office rules, downplayed such worries on Friday, saying that Trump remains firmly committed to the summit and is leading the drive to set it up.

A U.S. institute monitoring the North said Friday that recent satellite imagery shows a “significant slowdown” in tunneling activity and the reduced presence of personnel at a North Korean nuclear test site.

“Imagery from early March had shown signs of continued tunneling excavations at the West Portal, including mining carts” and significant amounts of new soil deposits, said the 38 North website of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University. “Large groups of personnel were also noted in the open support areas serving the nuclear test site’s Command Center,” the institute said, referring to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Compared with commercial satellite imagery on March 2, imagery on March 17 showed “no evidence of personnel or vehicles” at any of the areas including those near the command center, the institute said.

But “whether this is just a temporary development or whether it will continue over time is unclear,” it said.