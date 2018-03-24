No indictments over 2012 fatal tunnel collapse in Japan

Public prosecutors on Friday decided not to indict any of the 10 people accused of professional negligence over the collapse of an expressway tunnel that killed nine people and injured three others in Yamanashi Prefecture in December 2012.

The Kofu District Public Prosecutor’s Office found it difficult to prove the guilt of the accused, including Takekazu Kaneko, former president of Central Nippon Expressway Co., and NEXCO Central, the operator of the Sasago Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway, as well as maintenance supervisors at the firm and at a NEXCO Central subsidiary.

The prosecutor’s office investigated whether there was negligence in the tunnel’s design, construction and maintenance. The office also heard from experts.

It concluded that it was difficult for the accused to predict the collapse of the tunnel, according to sources in the office.

On Dec. 2, 2012, portions of the tunnel’s concrete ceiling slabs over the expressway’s Tokyo-bound lanes collapsed, crushing three vehicles inside. Nine people were killed and three others injured.

The Sasago Tunnel links the cities of Otsuki and Koshu.

In November, Yamanashi police sent to the prosecutor’s office documents on Kaneko and three others on suspicion of not conducting sufficient inspections and safety checks during an examination of the bolts used to hold the metal rods of the ceiling slabs. Files were sent for another four for allegedly skipping part of the examination and overlooking the degradation of the bolts.

Separately, criminal complaints were filed with the prosecutor’s office against two other people.

In a statement released Friday, relatives of the victims said, “We have hoped that a trial on the case would begin and the truth about the accident would be uncovered, so today’s decision by the prosecutors is regrettable.”

The fact that no one has been held responsible for the fatal accident showed the limits of Japan’s judicial system, they said, adding that a similar incident could happen unless the truth about the Sasago Tunnel collapse is discovered.