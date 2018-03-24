Estimated taxpayer cost of Fukushima nuclear disaster balloons to up to ¥218.2 billion

The 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster is now seen to have cost taxpayers up to ¥218.2 billion, substantially larger than the previous estimate of ¥126.4 billion, the Board of Audit said Friday.

The board made the latest estimate after the government adopted a Cabinet decision in December 2016 to raise the upper financial assistance limit from ¥9 trillion to ¥13.5 trillion for Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the operator of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which suffered a triple meltdown after being hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The government is borrowing funds from financial institutions for delivery to Tepco through a public-private body to help pay compensation and other costs related to the disaster.

The principal of the funds will be repaid from contributions by Tepco and other power companies to the organization, Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp., and proceeds from the sale of Tepco shares owned by the body.

But interest payments will be shouldered by the government, or taxpayers.

According to the latest estimate, it will take 17 to 34 years for the government to finish repaying the funds and its interest payments will balloon to between ¥131.8 billion and ¥218.2 billion.

The government plans to cover about ¥4 trillion of radiation cleanup costs with proceeds from the Tepco share sale. But the audit board said that plan requires Tepco shares to be sold for at least ¥1,500 apiece, compared with the stock’s current market price below ¥500.

Furthermore, the board said additional costs may arise from decontamination work and planned facilities for the temporary storage of tainted soil produced during the work. The board suggested Tepco redouble its efforts to improve profitability and corporate value to raise its share price.