Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko might attend immigration ceremony in Hawaii in June

Prince Akishino and his wife, Princess Kiko, are considering a week-long visit to Hawaii in early June, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

With this year marking the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigration to the U.S. state, the couple are expected to attend a gathering of people of Japanese descent slated for June 6 in Honolulu, and a ceremony the following day to celebrate the milestone.

Prince Akishino is the second son of Emperor Akihito.

According to the agency, the couple received an invitation to the commemoration ceremony from Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month.

During the trip, the couple are expected to hold talks with Ige and descendants of Japanese immigrants.

Some 240,000 Japanese have emigrated to Hawaii over the past 150 years.

In 1968, Prince Hitachi, Emperor Akihito’s younger brother, and his wife, Princess Hanako, attended a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Hawaii.