Tokyo’s Nikkei slumps nearly 1,000 points on trade war fears

Tokyo stocks plunge to a near six-month low Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump sparked fears of an all-out trade war after unveiling fresh tariffs against China, which in turn threatened its own measures.

Investors were also spooked by the replacement of Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster with hawkish former U.N. ambassador John Bolton.

The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average dived 4.51 percent, or 974.13 points, to 20,617.86, the lowest since Oct. 5 — marking a weekly loss of 4.88 percent.

The broader Topix index dropped 3.62 percent or 62.45 points, to 1,664.94. It lost 4.13 percent over the week.

Trump on Thursday unveiled tariffs of up to $60 billion on Chinese imports, accusing Beijing of intellectual property violations.

“Given all the factors in the market, I think you have to expect a fall of this magnitude,” said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“The Trump administration’s tariffs against China. Mr. McMaster leaving. There is a sense of caution towards the administration,” he said.

“People are worried about a possible trade war. Those are the factors behind Japanese stocks today. The dollar has breached below ¥105. That’s also a factor driving down Tokyo shares,” he said.

The dollar dropped to ¥104.71, dipping below the 105-mark for the first time since November 2016, as investors took refuge in the safe haven Japanese currency.

A strong yen weighs on the bottom lines of Japanese exporters, a key growth engine of the world’s number-three economy.

“A trade war between the largest and second-largest economies would affect a lot of countries, including Japan,” said Masakazu Satou, senior analyst at Gaitame Online.

“Since the yen broke the psychologically important 105 level, it is likely to gain further against the dollar as risk-off sentiment is expected to continue for now,” he added.

The drop in Tokyo trade follows steep falls in global stocks, with the Dow closing down 2.9 percent on Wall Street.

“The market was not in panic mode, but there was a chain reaction of selling,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“All eyes are on the opening of New York later today,” Horiuchi said.

Among major shares, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. dropped 3.68 percent to ¥2,272.5 while rival JFE Holdings lost 3.56 percent to ¥2,112.

Construction equipment firm Komatsu plunged 6.31 percent to ¥3,472.

Toyota lost 3.54 percent to ¥6,603 while Honda gave up 5.26 percent to ¥3,471.