New post-Brexit British passport to be made by Franco-Dutch firm De La Rue

The new blue British passports that Prime Minister Theresa May called “an expression of our independence and sovereignty” after Brexit will be made by a Franco-Dutch firm, the boss of the British company which lost the contract said Thursday.

May announced in December that Britain, which adopted burgundy passports in 1988, would switch back to the “iconic” blue ones that it had before joining the bloc.

British passports are now made by De La Rue PLC, which despite its French name is a British company that prints them in northern England. The company’s CEO said it lost the tender for the new version after being undercut on price.

Franco-Dutch company Gemalto NV won the contract, The Sun newspaper said.

“I’m going to have to go and face those workers, look them in the whites of the eyes and try and explain to them why the British government thinks it’s a sensible decision to buy French passports not British passports,” De La Rue CEO Martin Sutherland told BBC radio.

“I’d like to invite Theresa May or (interior minister) Amber Rudd to come to my factory and explain to my dedicated workforce why they think this is a sensible decision to offshore the manufacture of a British icon.”

“Sacre Bleu!” headlined the pro-Brexit Daily Mail tabloid.

When May announced the switch back to blue passports in December, she said on Twitter: “The U.K. passport is an expression of our independence and sovereignty — symbolising our citizenship of a proud, great nation. That’s why we have announced that the iconic #bluepassport will return after we leave the European Union in 2019.”

The European Union does not require any particular color of passport but recommends member states adopt burgundy. Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, retained its blue passport with no plans to change its color scheme.

LATEST WORLD STORIES 15 years on, for many Iraq War veterans the effects of trauma are an ongoing battle Justin Carlisle was in the center vehicle of a five-Humvee convoy when the bomb went off. Insurgents had jammed several 155-millimeter artillery shells into a manhole on a street in Ramadi, cent... Miccosukee tribe seizes nonnative dad's newborn in Florida hospital, gives her to partner's mom A clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and nonnative officials is shaping up in Florida, where tribal police entered a hospital in Miami to seize a newborn from her parents, a M... Lone Nigerian captive refused to convert for Boko Haram, mother says The mother of the only Nigerian schoolgirl still in Boko Haram captivity after the extremists released 104 classmates said Thursday her daughter was blocked from boarding the vehicle to freedom wit...

De La Rue’s contract, which ends in July 2019, is worth 400 million pounds ($566 million). Its shares fell 5 percent in early trading.

Britain’s interior ministry defended the decision.

“The preferred bidder has been selected following a rigorous, fair and open competition,” it said in a statement.

“The chosen company demonstrated that they will be best able to meet the needs of our passport service with a high quality and secure product at the best value for money for our customers and the taxpayer.”

Gemalto has been awarded the passport deal worth 490 million pounds, The Sun reported. The company did not return requests for comment.

Britain’s biggest trade union Unite hit out at the government’s choice and said the French government would never have made such a move.

“It wouldn’t happen in France because of national security and it shouldn’t happen in the U.K.,” said national officer Louisa Bull.

“Ministers need to reverse this decision and start supporting British business and U.K. workers through public procurement and an industrial strategy which is more than just sound bites.”