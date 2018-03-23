Boy, 9, shoots sister dead over video game controller

A nine-year-old boy shot his sister, 13, killing her following an argument about a video game controller, local media reported Monday.

The tragedy took place Saturday in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi when the girl refused to give up the controller, Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said according to reports. The boy then opened fire, shooting his sister in the back of the head. The bullet pierced through the girl’s brain.

She was taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in critical condition. She died Sunday.

An investigation was opened to determine how the young boy was able to access a firearm and to what extent he was aware of the danger.

Such accidents are not rare in the United States, where the debate on gun control rages on.