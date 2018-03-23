House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe after denying all motions by Democrats

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee voted on Thursday to release a Republican report on the panel’s Russia probe, the leader of the investigation said, a decision that formally ends the panel’s examination of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Republican Rep. Mike Conaway said the committee approved the release. He and other committee members declined to give a tally of the vote.

The report will not be made public until intelligence agencies review it to determine what can be declassified.

Democrats plan their own report.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel’s top Democrat, told reporters after the committee business meeting that Republicans had declined every motion offered by Democrats, including requests to subpoena witnesses who refused to answer questions.

“The (Republican) majority was not interested in conducting any further investigation, even when the flaws in what we have done so far have become so apparent in the course of the last week,” Schiff said.

Reports have emerged from a whistleblower this week that British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed Facebook Inc. users’ information to build profiles on American voters later used to help elect Trump in 2016.

Hidden camera footage released by British television showed a company official criticizing how the House committee had conducted its interview.

President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans have majorities in both the Senate and House, controlling every congressional committee. The House panel’s investigation of how Russia might have sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow has, has been marked by partisan disagreements for months.

Republicans announced two weeks ago that the panel’s investigation was over and they had found no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian efforts to influence the vote, a conclusion rejected by Democrats, who pledged to continue investigating.

Trump has repeatedly denied collusion with Russia and Moscow denies meddling in the 2016 U.S. campaign.