National Democrats take aim at Paul Ryan with ‘Ironstache’

In a nod toward their hopes of a wave election in November, national Democrats are taking sides in a Wisconsin primary battle for the right to challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan in the fall midterms.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tapped ironworker Randy Bryce over educator Cathy Myers for its newly expanded list of 33 top prospects for flipping a Republican seat, raising the profile of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District race and prompting new accusations of interference in an internal party contest.

Including a potential challenger of the Republican speaker in House Democrats’ “Red to Blue” campaign program signifies increasing Democratic confidence that the party not only can flip the 24 seats necessary to regain House control but go well beyond a bare-minimum majority.

It’s also an example of national party leaders aligning themselves with a liberal flank that often criticizes Washington power brokers for being too moderate. Bryce, already endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, was recruited by factions of the resistance movement that loudly opposes President Donald Trump, and he quickly became a cause celebre for the left recognized by his moustache and his Twitter handle, @IronStache.

Still, the move raises new questions about meddling party bosses.

“The DCCC is once again attempting to put its thumb on the scale of a Democratic primary to silence a progressive woman who refuses to take orders from the Washington establishment,” said Myers’ spokesman Dennis Hughes.

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, chairman of House Democrats’ campaign operation, praised Bryce for “fighting for working people,” and said in a statement that he’s built a strong campaign. House Democrats insist their “Red to Blue” program does not constitute explicit endorsements, but inclusion comes with organizational and fundraising support from the party. At the end of 2017, Bryce already had raised $2.65 million to Myers’ $235,000.

Lujan did not mention Myers.

Ryan’s campaign is unbowed by either challenger. “We’re confident that just like the nine previous election cycles, he’ll be re-elected comfortably,” said Ryan spokesman Jeremy Adler.

Ryan first won the southern Wisconsin seat in 1998. But his district is among those getting new attention after Democrat Conor Lamb’s recent special election upset in Pennsylvania’s 18th District, where Trump won in 2016 by 19.5 points. The president won Ryan’s district by 11 points.

Lujan is still under fire from Texas Democrats and liberal activists after the DCCC last month published a memo criticizing a Democratic candidate in a Houston-area district that is among the party’s top GOP-held targets. The party memo blasted Laura Moser as a carpetbagger. Moser ended up qualifying for a runoff against attorney Lizzie Fletcher, who has long been among Democrats’ “Red to Blue” candidates.

Moser is a favorite of the party’s liberal wing, with endorsements from Our Revolution, the spinoff from Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

In Wisconsin, it wasn’t a matter of party leaders declaring a philosophical preference.

Both Bryce and Myers call for universal health care and a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Each was arrested recently while protesting GOP immigration policy outside one of Ryan’s district offices. Myers, however, has been unable to match Bryce’s momentum in the campaign — at least outside the district.

Myers actually argues she has better liberal bona fides because of decades as a teachers’ union leader and outspoken advocate for abortion rights and tough environmental regulations. She also notes that Bryce has lost three previous bids for public office in Wisconsin.

“I am the best candidate to take on Paul Ryan for a number of reasons,” she told the Associated Press in a recent interview.

An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll conducted March 10-14 found Ryan was viewed positively by 24 percent of the national electorate, compared to a 37 percent negative rating. The poll found 50 percent of voters preferred a Republican-run Congress, a 10-point margin over those who preferred GOP control.

Ryan’s campaign says he is much stronger at home, but it’s not unheard of for congressional leaders to be taken down in wave election years. Democratic Speaker Tom Foley lost his Washington state seat in 1994 as the GOP swept to a House majority for the first time in four decades.