Zama man who confessed to killing and dismembering nine people to be served 10th arrest warrant

Police are set to serve another arrest warrant on a 27-year-old man over the murder of a high school girl last year, the 10th arrest warrant served on the suspect, who has admitted to killing and dismembering nine people at his apartment near Tokyo, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Natsumi Kubo, a 17-year-old from Saitama Prefecture, is the last of the nine victims Takahiro Shiraishi has admitted to murdering.

No charges have yet been brought against Shiraishi. The police are considering putting him under examination to see if he can be held criminally liable, the sources said.

Shiraishi is believed to have approached people who had expressed suicidal thoughts on the internet before luring them to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

He is suspected of murdering Kubo, a high school senior, and dismembering her body at his apartment sometime after late September 2017, the sources said.

Kubo went missing on the morning of Sept. 30, 2017. Around 2 p.m. that day, global positioning data from her mobile phone was cut near Shiraishi’s apartment, they said.

Shiraishi has been served with arrest warrants in the murders of seven women and a man who lived in Tokyo and its vicinity. He was initially arrested on Oct. 31 last year on suspicion of disposing of one of the nine bodies.