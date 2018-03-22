Japan tells North Korea of intention to hold talks between leaders

The Japanese government has conveyed to North Korea its desire to hold a summit talk between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Abe wants Kim to resolve the issues of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea and Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development programs, saying that implementing the Japan-North Korea Pyongyang Declaration signed in 2002 will bring economic benefits to Pyongyang, the sources said.

Tokyo hopes the abduction issue will not be left behind as Kim is expected to hold separate summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump from April to May, according to the sources.

Japanese and North Korean leaders have not met since 2004, when then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi held talks with Kim’s late father, Kim Jong Il, in Pyongyang.

The declaration they signed says Japan will extend economic cooperation to North Korea after normalizing relations.

At that landmark summit in 2002, Kim Jong Il admitted North Korea had abducted 13 Japanese and said eight had died. After the summit, North Korea allowed five abductees to return to Japan in October 2002, but no tangible progress has been made since then.

North Korea says the abduction issue has been resolved, while Tokyo seeks the return of all victims.

In seeking to realize the summit with Kim Jong Un, Abe will ask for Trump’s cooperation during their meeting in the United States as early as mid-April, the sources said.

But as Japan maintains the stance of adding pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile development programs, it is uncertain whether North Korea would be willing to hold a summit talk with Abe. Abe has also repeatedly said that dialogue with North Korea for dialogue’s sake is meaningless.

On Feb. 9 this year, Abe told the North’s ceremonial leader, Kim Yong Nam, in a brief meeting in Pyeongchang, South Korea, that there is no change in Japan’s stance of seeking normalization of diplomatic ties by resolving the abduction, nuclear and missile development issues based on the Pyongyang Declaration, according to a source close to the matter.

In the meeting, Kim Yong Nam did not deny the necessity of normalizing ties, the source said.

“(Abe’s) reference to normalization signals his enthusiasm for top-level talks. The North Korean side also took it that way and his intention has been conveyed to Mr. Jong Un,” the source said.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Taro Kono separately asked U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to convey to North Korea Japan’s desire to hold talks with Kim, a diplomatic source said.

In February, Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar also told the North Korean side about Japan’s stance regarding a summit with Kim, which received a positive response, according to the source. Mongolia traditionally maintains friendly ties with Pyongyang.