Japan Post Holdings to set up real estate unit

Japan Post Holdings Inc. plans to set up a wholly owned unit to strengthen the group’s real estate business, sources said Wednesday.

Through the new subsidiary, the Japan Post Holdings group aims to nurture its real estate operations into a new cash cow, taking advantage of high-quality fixed assets it holds across the country, including some 24,000 post offices, according to the sources.

The company will announce the plan later this month, the sources said.

Currently, Japan Post Co., the mail and parcel delivery unit, manages the group’s real estate business, such as the operations of the Kitte commercial complexes and office buildings and of parking lots set up on idle land plots.

These businesses will be transferred to the planned real estate subsidiary in stages, the sources said.

Reinforcing real state operations is a major management challenge for Japan Post Holdings at a time when its core financial arms—Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance Co. — are fighting to earn profits due to the adverse impact of the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy, which has been in place for more than two years.

Last year, Japan Post Holdings once aimed to buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Japanese brokerage giant Nomura Holdings Inc., but gave up the plan apparently because of larger-than-expected acquisition costs.