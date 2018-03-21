Toyota halts robot-car tests in wake of crash in Arizona

Toyota Motor Corp. halted tests of its “Chauffeur” autonomous driving system on U.S. public roads after an Uber Technologies Inc. vehicle operating in autonomous mode under the supervision of a human safety driver struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona, on Sunday evening.

“Because we feel the incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers, we have decided to temporarily pause our Chauffeur mode testing on public roads,” spokesman Brian Lyons said in an emailed statement, referring to its hands-off testing mode. The carmaker said it could not speculate on the cause of the crash or what it may mean to the future of the nascent automated driving sector.

Toyota had been doing on-road testing with self-driving vehicles in Michigan and California, Lyons said. The company has kept the number of vehicles small so they could be rapidly updated as the technology advances, he said, declining to name a specific number of self-driving vehicles in operation.

Prior to the incident, Toyota had been working on a plan to team up with Uber on autonomous driving. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, posted a photo on Twitter with Toyota President Akio Toyoda at the automaker’s headquarters last month, though details on the collaboration have been slim.

Lyons said Tuesday that its self-driving unit, Toyota Research Institute, “does not have firsthand information on the tragic traffic fatality.” A Toyota spokesman said last week the automaker hadn’t yet decided whether to buy Uber’s driverless-car software.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES U.S. senators to press carmakers and regulators on Takata air bag recall as 30 million vehicles y... A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday will ask automakers and regulators why tens of millions of vehicles with faulty Takata air bag inflators remain on the road years after deaths prompted the largest au... Japan Post Holdings to set up real estate unit Japan Post Holdings Inc. plans to set up a wholly owned unit to strengthen the group's real estate business, sources said Wednesday. Through the new subsidiary, the Japan Post Holdings g... G-20 finance chiefs call for 'further dialogue and actions' as trade war looms Financial leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on Tuesday recognized the need for "further dialogue and actions" on trade, while reaffirming their commitment to combat pr...

Representatives for Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. declined to comment on the Arizona accident.

Nissan has this year tested an autonomous ride-hailing service on public roads in Japan and aims to officially start the “robot taxi” rides in the early 2020s. The company’s testing protocol includes a trained safety driver at the controls constantly engaged with the vehicle and a test engineer in the rear seat to operate the system, spokesman Nicholas Maxfield said Tuesday by email.

Besides Japan, Nissan also tested autonomous vehicles on public roads in Europe and the U.S. The carmaker is aiming to introduce fully autonomous cars to the market in 2022.

Honda Motor Co. has been talking to Waymo LLC, the autonomous-car unit of Alphabet Inc., for a deal that would put its self-driving technology into some of the Japanese automaker’s cars. The carmaker is also doing tests at its own courses in Japan, aiming to introduce autonomous vehicles to the market by 2025.