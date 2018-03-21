China dispatches aircraft carrier through Taiwan Strait after warning by Xi: report

Beijing has sent its only operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, through the Taiwan Strait, which separates China and self-ruled Taiwan, local media has quoted Taiwan’s defense chief as saying.

The move comes amid rising tensions between the two countries and just a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has recently solidified his grip on power, warned that Beijing would defend its “One China” principle — which sees the self-ruling island as its own territory, awaiting reunification — by force if necessary.

Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa said Wednesday that the Liaoning had entered waters that are part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) a day earlier, according to Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Yen, who was addressing lawmakers at the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, said that the carrier had entered the waters after participating in drills in the East China Sea on Sunday and Monday.

He said his ministry is keeping a close watch on China’s drills in the area, but refused to disclose further details.

China’s Defense Ministry had no immediate comment.

The Liaoning was previously spotted near Taiwan on Jan. 16, when it entered Taiwan’s ADIZ and sailed just west of the Taiwan Strait’s median line.

A blistering nationalist speech by Xi on Tuesday — in which he issued some of his strongest words yet toward Taiwan — came on the heels of new U.S. rules, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, that allow top-level American officials to travel to the self-ruled island.

Referring to Taiwan, Xi said the mainland would continue outreach to advance the cause of “peaceful unification” with the island, whose 23 million residents are strongly in favor of maintaining their de facto independent status.

The Chinese leader, whose speech concluded the two-week session of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament, also took a tough line on the possibility of Taiwan independence.

“Maintaining national sovereignty, territorial integrity and complete unification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese,” Xi said in Tuesday’s speech.

“In the face of national righteousness and the tide of history, all attempts or tricks aimed at dividing the motherland are doomed to failure,” he said. “All will receive the condemnation of the people and the punishment of history.”

During the annual parliamentary session Xi secured a second term and endorsed the Communist Party’s decision to lift presidential term limits, clearing the way for him to remain in power indefinitely after his second term ends in 2023.