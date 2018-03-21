South Korea’s Moon hints at possibility of three-way summit with North Korea and U.S.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday floated the possibility of a three-way summit involving the two Koreas and the United States in the wake of an North-South summit scheduled for next month and a possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the end of May.

“Holding a North Korea-U.S. summit following a South-North Korea summit itself is a historical event. And depending on their outcomes, they may lead to a three-way summit of South, North and U.S.,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted Moon as saying.

“We must completely resolve the issues of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace through these upcoming talks and others that will follow,” he added.

Moon said that the planned talks — especially the U.S.-North Korea summit — were an “unexplored path.”

Still, he said, there were clear plans as to their objective and how to achieve that.

“Though it is an unexplored path we have never walked, we have clear plans and a clear vision of goals we seek to achieve through an agreement between the leaders of the South, North and the U.S.,” Moon was quoted as saying.

“They may be the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and the normalization of the North-U.S. relationship, development of South-North Korean relations and economic cooperation between the North and the U.S. or the North, U.S. and South Korea,” he said.

Trump shocked both those inside and outside his administration earlier this month when he told visiting South Korean officials who had returned from talks with Kim in Pyongyang days earlier that he would be willing to accept the North Korean leader’s invitation to meet.

The officials had told Trump that Kim voiced a commitment to the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and pledged to refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests while talks were ongoing. They said he also “understands” that annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises would continue this year.

The U.S. and South Korea announced Tuesday that a toned-down version of those military drills would begin April 1 amid the potentially monumental thaw in ties with nuclear-armed North Korea.

The main Foal Eagle field exercise, which usually lasts two months, is scheduled to begin April 1 and last for a month, while the computer-simulated Key Resolve tabletop drills will be held for two weeks starting in mid-April, a South Korean military official was quoted as saying.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, broke its silence on the easing tensions with Washington and Seoul, saying in a commentary in state-run media that it has been the driving force behind the “peace offensive” and that a raft of punishing sanctions had not brought it to the negotiating table.

“The great change in the north-south relations is not an accidental one but a noble fruition made thanks to the DPRK’s proactive measure, warm compatriotism and will for defending peace,” it said.

“Such rubbish as ‘result of sanctions and pressure’ and sort of ‘limit’ spread by the hostile forces is just as meaningless as a dog barking at the moon,” it added.

While the commentary published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) late Tuesday did not directly mention the summits, it did note the “dramatic atmosphere for reconciliation” with the South and “a sign of change” with the United States.

However, it said that the invitations from Kim had come from a position of strength. North Korea declared in late November, after the successful launch of it’s longest-range missile to date, that it had “realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force.”

Tuesday’s commentary reflected the view that it would have the upper hand in any talks with the South and U.S.

“The dialogue peace offensive of the DPRK is an expression of self-confidence as it has acquired everything it desires,” it said.