Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed

A federal judge is freeing a Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh pending the outcome of his case.

Fifty-five-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal was ordered released Tuesday after a hearing in Kansas City, Missouri.

U.S. immigration officials put Jamal on a plane bound for his native country last month before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. Jamal, who’s worked as an adjunct professor and researcher, was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.

Jamal entered the U.S. legally in 1987 to attend the University of Kansas but twice overstayed his visa. He was ordered deported in 2011 but had been allowed to stay in the U.S. and check in regularly with immigration authorities.