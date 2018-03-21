Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed
Syed Jamal is surround by his children (from left) Taseen Jamal, 14, Fareed Jamal, 7, and Naheen Jamal, 12, after he was released from the Platte County jail Tuesday in Platte City, Kansas, following a federal judge's order, pending the outcome of his deportation case. Jamal and his supporters have been battling his deportation since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him in January at his family's home in Lawrence. His three children are U.S. citizens. | JOHN SLEEZER / THE KANSAS CITY STAR / VIA AP

/

Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed

AP

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – A federal judge is freeing a Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh pending the outcome of his case.

Fifty-five-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal was ordered released Tuesday after a hearing in Kansas City, Missouri.

U.S. immigration officials put Jamal on a plane bound for his native country last month before an immigration panel granted a temporary stay in the case. Jamal, who’s worked as an adjunct professor and researcher, was taken off the flight when it stopped to refuel in Honolulu.

Jamal entered the U.S. legally in 1987 to attend the University of Kansas but twice overstayed his visa. He was ordered deported in 2011 but had been allowed to stay in the U.S. and check in regularly with immigration authorities.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Syed Jamal is surround by his children (from left) Taseen Jamal, 14, Fareed Jamal, 7, and Naheen Jamal, 12, after he was released from the Platte County jail Tuesday in Platte City, Kansas, following a federal judge's order, pending the outcome of his deportation case. Jamal and his supporters have been battling his deportation since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him in January at his family's home in Lawrence. His three children are U.S. citizens. | JOHN SLEEZER / THE KANSAS CITY STAR / VIA AP

, , , ,