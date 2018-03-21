U.S. senators to press carmakers and regulators on Takata air bag recall as 30 million vehicles yet to be repaired

A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday will ask automakers and regulators why tens of millions of vehicles with faulty Takata air bag inflators remain on the road years after deaths prompted the largest auto safety recall in history.

Nearly 30 million vehicles remain unrepaired in the recall impacting 19 automakers. At least 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide are linked to Takata inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June.

The recall process “may play out for another 10 to 15 years,” Sen. Jerry Moran, who heads the subcommittee holding the hearing, said in his written opening statement.

“It is imperative that all these recalled vehicles are repaired,” Moran said.

Heidi King, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s deputy administrator, said in written testimony that 21 million of the 50 million air bag inflators recalled by 19 automakers have been repaired to date.

At least 10 million more inflators are expected to be recalled over the next few years, including some interim replacement inflators, NHTSA has said. “Progress is uneven and overall completion rates are not where we want them to be,” King said.

In February, Ford Motor Co. warned an additional 33,000 owners of older pickup trucks to stop driving them until Takata inflators can be replaced after the report of a second death in a 2006 Ford Ranger caused by a defective Takata inflator. Ford is testifying Tuesday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Singapore-based NEM foundation ends tracking of stolen cryptocurrency Singapore-based cryptocurrency organization NEM.io Foundation said Tuesday it has stopped tracking stolen NEM virtual currency following a massive hac... Dollar rises to around ¥106.50 in late Tokyo trading The dollar advanced to around ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, pushed up by stop-loss buy orders. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.45, up from ¥105.89 at the same... Tokyo stocks drop further on Wall Street retreat Stocks continued to fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday following an overnight drop in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 99.93 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 2...

The other 20 deaths have occurred in Honda Motor Co. vehicles.

Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America, will tell the panel the company has repaired 72 percent of the 18.5 million inflators recalled to date. “This is far ahead of the rest of the industry and reflects our extraordinary effort to reach out to customers,” he said in testimony.

Under the bankruptcy plan, Takata is selling most assets to Key Safety Systems, a unit of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electric Corp.

Testimony from Key Safety Chief Financial Officer Joseph Perkins says the company hopes to win approvals so it can close the deal in April 2018.

John D. Buretta, the independent monitor overseeing the massive recalls, said in written testimony that nearly 75 percent of the recalled vehicles are more than 10 years old.

Previously, Buretta said many automakers “were slow to engage meaningfully and think strategically about how to maximize recall repairs and to deploy the kind of innovative recall techniques needed for the Takata recalls. More recently, there has been marked improvement.”

Takata pleaded guilty in 2017 single felony count of wire fraud to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation and agreed to a $1 billion settlement.