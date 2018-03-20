Dollar rises to around ¥106.50 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar advanced to around ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, pushed up by stop-loss buy orders.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.45, up from ¥105.89 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2346, up from $1.2267, and at ¥131.43, up from ¥129.92.
After moving around ¥106 in early trading, the dollar briefly climbed to ¥106.30 thanks to position-adjustment buying. Failing to extend gains, the dollar hovered around ¥106.10 later in the morning.
In the afternoon, the U.S. currency rose back to around ¥106.30 as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average recouped some of its earlier losses.
In late trading, a bout of dollar-buying apparently by European players induced stop-loss buy orders, lifting the dollar to around ¥106.50, traders said.
Dollar-buying took the upper hand, but the dollar’s topside was limited partly due to uncertainty over the political situations in the United States and Japan, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.
Also, active trading was held in check before the Tokyo market will close Wednesday for a national holiday, traders said.
In addition, currency players retreated to the sidelines to see the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will be held for two days through Wednesday, said a foreign-exchange broker.