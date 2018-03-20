Dollar rises to around ¥106.50 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar advanced to around ¥106.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, pushed up by stop-loss buy orders.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.45, up from ¥105.89 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2346, up from $1.2267, and at ¥131.43, up from ¥129.92.

After moving around ¥106 in early trading, the dollar briefly climbed to ¥106.30 thanks to position-adjustment buying. Failing to extend gains, the dollar hovered around ¥106.10 later in the morning.

In the afternoon, the U.S. currency rose back to around ¥106.30 as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average recouped some of its earlier losses.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Tokyo stocks drop further on Wall Street retreat Stocks continued to fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday following an overnight drop in U.S. equities. The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 99.93 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 2... U.S. meets opposition at G-20, vowing to defend national interests with tariffs on metals and China World financial leaders pleaded for an endorsement of free trade on Monday amid concerns over U.S. metals tariffs and looming trade sanctions on China, but Trump administration officials said th... Trump bars U.S. firms and citizens from dealing in Venezuela's new cryptocurrency U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday barred U.S. firms and citizens from dealing in Venezuela's new cryptocurrency. Trump issued an executive order proscribing "all transactions related ...

In late trading, a bout of dollar-buying apparently by European players induced stop-loss buy orders, lifting the dollar to around ¥106.50, traders said.

Dollar-buying took the upper hand, but the dollar’s topside was limited partly due to uncertainty over the political situations in the United States and Japan, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Also, active trading was held in check before the Tokyo market will close Wednesday for a national holiday, traders said.

In addition, currency players retreated to the sidelines to see the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will be held for two days through Wednesday, said a foreign-exchange broker.