Tokyo stocks drop further on Wall Street retreat

Stocks continued to fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday following an overnight drop in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 99.93 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 21,380.97, after shedding 195.61 points on Monday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 3.68 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,716.29. It lost 16.66 points the previous day.

Both indexes lost ground for the third straight session.

The Tokyo market opened weaker, reflecting Wall Street’s sluggishness on Monday.

The U.S. market’s fall was led by plunges in Facebook and other high-tech issues following U.S. media reports that a consulting firm hired by Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign had inappropriately obtained personal information of at least 50 million Facebook users, brokers said.

After giving up over 250 points briefly in early trading, the Nikkei average cut losses thanks to buybacks inspired by the yen’s weakening against the dollar, brokers said.

Investors were waiting to see the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee through Wednesday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

An official of a securities firm said the market was hit by “position-adjustment selling prior to the FOMC meeting and a national holiday.” The Tokyo market will be closed on Wednesday.

Buying on dips was held in check to some extent due to uncertainty over the course of domestic politics caused by an unfolding cronyism scandal, the official added.

Some market participants took heart from the dollar’s rise above ¥106 and “moved for buybacks ahead of the holiday,” Ichikawa said.

Losers outnumbered winners 1,025 to 947 in the TSE’s first section, while 101 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.18 billion shares from Monday’s 1.21 billion shares.

High-tech names Sony, Tokyo Electron and Sumco were downbeat after their U.S. industry peers met with heavy selling on Monday.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and industrial robot-maker Fanuc.

By contrast, Japan Post Holdings rose 3.46 percent after the company revised up on Monday its group net profit forecast for the year ending this month from ¥400 billion to ¥450 billion.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average lost 100 points to 21,170.