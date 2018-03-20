Japan to adopt unannounced automaker inspections following episodes of misconduct

The transport ministry will fully adopt an unannounced inspection system for automakers following a wave of industry misconduct, a ministry team said Tuesday.

The team blasted Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. for having unauthorized workers inspect finished vehicles, saying the misconduct has damaged trust in the industry.

In an interim report, the group announced plans to set up the system which will allow the ministry to instruct automakers to take necessary steps if suspicion arises over their practices.

The report also included a measure to effectively suspend auto sales by such automakers until they take required steps.

The ministry aims to implement measures included in the report by summer.