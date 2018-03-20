Bank of Japan’s Eiji Maeda to take charge of monetary policy planning

The Bank of Japan plans to have Executive Director Eiji Maeda take over the task of monetary policy planning from Masayoshi Amamiya, who was promoted to deputy governor on Tuesday.
The move comes as the BOJ is expected to face the challenge of working out an exit strategy from its ultraeasy monetary policy.
Maeda, 56, is currently in charge of international affairs.
He is likely to assume the new task after returning from Buenos Aires, where he is supporting Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, informed sources said Monday.
Shinichi Uchida, 55, who headed the BOJ’s Nagoya branch, was appointed executive director for international affairs to succeed Maeda.
Maeda joined the central bank in 1985 and worked at the Research and Statistics Department as well as the Financial Markets Department, which decides specifics of the bank’s daily money market operations, and monitors and analyzes developments in foreign exchange and financial markets in Japan and abroad. He had stints in the top post at both departments and was named executive director of the BOJ in May 2016.
Uchida, who joined the BOJ in 1986, served as manager of the Niigata branch and head of the bank’s Monetary Affairs Department before becoming Nagoya branch manager in March 2017.
As Japan prepares to host G-20 meetings in 2019, the BOJ will consider creating a new senior post in order to strengthen its ability to handle international affairs. The potential move would follow the retirement of Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso, who had strong ties with financial and monetary officials of other countries, the sources said.