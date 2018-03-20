Mizuho and Shizuoka Bank mull tie-up on retail financial services

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Shizuoka Bank are considering tying up to offer financial services tailored to individual customers, sources said Monday.

The move is designed to improve the efficiency of operations, as commercial banks in Japan struggle with the impact of the central bank’s negative interest rate policy.

Shizuoka Bank, a regional bank, has close ties with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. It is rare for a regional bank to team up with a group that rivals another major banking group with which it has closer ties.

Possible areas of cooperation between Mizuho Financial and Shizuoka Bank include housing loans, portfolio investment and asset inheritance.

Mizuho Financial is considering teaming up with other regional banks as it aims to strengthen operations through cooperation with institutions that have strong customer bases in local areas, the sources said.

Mizuho Financial lags rival banking groups in terms of earnings. In autumn last year it adopted a restructuring plan that included reductions in staff and branches.