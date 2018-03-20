U.S.-South Korea military drills to resume despite thaw with nuclear-armed North Korea

The U.S. and South Korea announced Tuesday that postponed annual joint military drills would begin April 1 amid a potentially monumental thaw in ties with nuclear-armed North Korea that could see the leaders of the three nations hold separate summits.

The Pentagon said in a short statement that U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo, had agreed to go forward with the exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, “at a scale similar to that of previous years.”

North Korea’s military had been notified of the “defensive nature” of the drills, the statement added.

The large-scale exercises, which involve tens of thousands of troops from the U.S. and South Korea, have long been a source of tension between the two Koreas, with Pyongyang condemning them as rehearsals for invasion.

It was unclear when the exercises would wrap up, though the allies have traditionally kicked off the drills in late February or early March, usually for a two-month run. Last year, the Foal Eagle field training exercise began on March 1 for a two-month run, with the Key Resolve command-post war game held from March 14-24.

About 3,600 U.S. service members were deployed to join the 28,500 American troops already stationed in South Korea for Foal Eagle, the Pentagon said at the time. Among key assets that joined were the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, the USS Columbus nuclear-powered attack submarine and a B-1B strategic bomber.

This year’s exercises, which had been postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, will come just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump shocked both those inside and outside his administration on March 8, when he told visiting South Korean officials who had returned from talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang that he would be willing to accept Kim’s invitation to meet before the end of May.

This followed a similar invitation extended by Kim to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. That meeting is scheduled for next month at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.

The South Korean officials had told Trump that Kim voiced a commitment to the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and pledged to refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests while talks were ongoing. They also said that Kim “understands” that the joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises would continue this year.

Still, the timing and size of the exercises is likely to be especially sensitive.

Last year, in response to the drills, the North fired off four ballistic missiles close to Japan, in what it said was training for strikes on U.S. military bases in the country.

While it has not tested a missile or nuclear device this year, the North maintained a torrid pace of nuclear and ballistic-missile testing in 2017 — including the launch of two intermediate-range missiles over Japan. The isolated regime also conducted its most powerful nuclear blast to date in September, which the North claimed was of a thermonuclear weapon.

North Korea declared in late November, after the successful launch of it’s longest-range missile to date, that it had “realized the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force.”

Experts believe that missile, the Hwasong-15, is capable of striking most of the U.S.