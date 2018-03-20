Mike Pompeo meets with ousted Rex Tillerson at State Department
Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and U.S. secretary of state nominee for U.S. President Donald Trump, lsmiles during a meeting with Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON – Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the man President Donald Trump has chosen to replace him.

A State Department official says that Tillerson and Pompeo were sitting down at the department’s headquarters in Foggy Bottom. The official wasn’t authorized to comment by name and demanded anonymity.

It’s the first known meeting between the two men since Trump fired Tillerson on Twitter and announced he was nominating Pompeo to replace him.

Pompeo also plans to meet Monday with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker of Tennessee. Corker’s committee will eventually vote on whether to confirm Pompeo before his nomination goes to the full Senate.

Tillerson has already handed over all authorities to his deputy but remains secretary in name only until March 31.

