Palestinian leader rails against Trump, calls U.S. ambassador a ‘son of a dog’

The Palestinian president has called the U.S. ambassador to Israel a “son of a dog,” in an angry rant against the Trump administration.

In a speech Monday, President Mahmoud Abbas pre-emptively rejected an expected White House peace proposal.

He criticized the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the American plan to move its embassy to the city and the cutting off of hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

He also condemned Ambassador David Friedman’s close ties with the West Bank settler movement, describing him as a “son of a dog.”

“Some say wait for their plan,” Abbas said. “What shall we wait for? No, we will not wait, and we will not allow that.”