Dollar firmer around ¥105.90 in late Tokyo trades

The dollar rose to around ¥105.90 in Tokyo trading late Monday, aided by purchases by European players.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.89-90, up from ¥105.65-66 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.2267-2268, down from $1.2317-2318, and at ¥129.92-92, down from ¥130.14-14.

The dollar climbed above ¥106.10 in early trading, helped by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, market sources said.

But the U.S. currency slipped below ¥105.80 later in the morning, on the back of a plunge in the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average and uncertainty over the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to a cronyism scandal, traders said.

The dollar carried over the weak tone into the afternoon and moved around ¥105.70.

In late hours, the greenback bounced back thanks to buying by European players.

“The yen attracted purchases, reflecting falls of other Asian stock markets and Japanese political risks,” an official at a foreign securities house said.

Currency players “are seen as likely to unwind dollar-short, yen-long positions” ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, an official at a Japanese bank said.