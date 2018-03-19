Tokyo stocks slip further on Abe’s falling popularity

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday after public support rates for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tumbled due to a cronyism scandal.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 195.61 points, or 0.90 percent, to end at 21,480.90, after shedding 127.44 points on Friday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 16.66 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,719.97. It lost 6.97 points the previous trading day.

The Tokyo market opened weaker after recent media polls showed that the approval rating for Abe’s Cabinet has dived due to the scandal over a controversial sale of state-owned land at a huge discount to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator once linked to Abe’s wife, Akie, brokers said.

The yen’s rise against the dollar also dampened investor sentiment, with the Nikkei losing over 300 points at one point in the morning.

But the market cut its losses later thanks to a halt in the currency’s appreciation, brokers said.

The fall in Abe’s popularity especially “hurt the sentiment of foreign investors,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

The official also said that the market fell prey to futures-led selling in the morning, apparently by hedge funds due to growing concerns over the course of Japanese politics.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., suggested that the market’s downside was underpinned in the afternoon by expectations for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan following the sharp falls of stock prices in the morning.

Many market players retreated to the sidelines to wait and see the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee through Wednesday, brokers said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,710 to 311 in the TSE’s first section, while 50 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.21 billion shares from Friday’s 1.39 billion shares.

Askul lost 5.89 percent after the online stationery retailer announced Friday that its operating profit for the nine months through February tumbled 41.2 percent from a year earlier to ¥3.94 billion.

The stronger yen battered export-oriented names such as automaker Honda and electronic parts suppliers TDK and Murata Manufacturing.

Other major losers included electronics and entertainment giant Sony and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, drugmaker Astellas and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group attracted purchases.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average dropped 170 points to 21,270.