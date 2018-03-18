LDP lawmaker sought details about lecture by veterinary school whistle-blower

A lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party inquired about a lecture delivered to students by a former top education bureaucrat who has accused Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of favoritism in connection with the approval of a veterinary school project, a government source said Sunday.

The education ministry has said it requested that the Nagoya City Education Board answer questions sent by email about the purpose and content of former Vice Education Minister Kihei Maekawa’s lecture in mid-February at a junior high school.

Maekawa had alleged Abe’s office exercised significant influence in the government’s decision to approve a veterinary department at a university in Shikoku run by Kotaro Kake, a close friend of Abe and who is also the chairman of Kake Educational Institution.

The unusual inquiry into the content of a specific school lesson by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology was made earlier in the month after the ministry learned about Maekawa’s lecture through a news report.

The government source said the LDP lawmaker contacted the education board before the ministry’s inquiry, suggesting the ruling party may have prompted the ministry to take issue with the Nagoya school’s decision to invite Maekawa to lecture students.

The lawmaker could not be immediately reached for comment.

The education board said Maekawa talked about education at evening schools and the importance of lifelong learning. The ministry strongly requested the details of what Maekawa talked about and other matters, such as the amount of money paid to him for the lecture, it said.

In contacting the education board, the ministry’s Elementary and Secondary Education Bureau asked whether local officials in Nagoya were aware that Maekawa had resigned after being disciplined for his key role in the systematic practice of helping bureaucrats land post-retirement jobs at entities supervised by the ministry, according to board officials.

The bureau’s emails also referred to a past news report that Maekawa frequented a dating bar in Tokyo.

The decision to inquire into the lecture was made by the bureau without notifying its top officials, according to the ministry. Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has said the inquiry did not pose any problem, but the bureau should have exercised more caution in phrasing its questions.

Maekawa said as a witness in the Diet last year that the prime minister’s office worked “behind the scenes” to influence the education ministry’s decision process on whether to approve the establishment by Kake of Japan’s first veterinary school in half a century in a government-designated special economic zone in Ehime Prefecture.

The Cabinet Office, not the Prime Minister’s Office, is responsible for dealing with matters related to special economic zones.

The allegation surfaced after a media report on the existence of documents indicating the education ministry was pressured to approve the opening of Kake’s new department. The ministry initially denied such documents existed, but Maekawa said he remembered having seen some of them.

The ministry’s internal probe later found documents similar in substance, but it stopped short of verifying whether their contents were true.

Abe is also mired in a cronyism scandal involving the sale of state land at a heavily discounted price to a school operator with ties to his wife, Akie.