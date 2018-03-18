65% say Abe’s wife should face Diet over scandal: poll

Amid a deepening scandal linked to the cronyism allegations leveled against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 52.0 percent of the public thinks Finance Minister Taro Aso should resign over the related document-tampering, and 65.3 percent think Abe’s wife, Akie, should be summoned to testify in the Diet, a survey showed Sunday.

In the same Kyodo News survey, the approval rating for Abe’s Cabinet was found to have tumbled below 40 percent and below the public disapproval rate as well.

The approval rate stood at 38.7 percent after sliding 9.4 points from the previous survey from March 3 to 4. The disapproval rate meanwhile jumped to 48.2 percent from 39.0 percent in the previous survey.

Of the respondents, 66.1 percent said Abe was to blame for the Finance Ministry’s doctoring of papers linked to the heavily discounted sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen, the school chain linked to his wife.

The nationwide phone survey was conducted Saturday and Sunday, about a week after the ministry admitted its bureaucrats had doctored the sales documents by deleting references to Abe, his wife, politicians in his party, and the Japan Conference (Nippon Kaigi).

The revelation has deepened public suspicion that the papers were altered to cover up Abe’s alleged cronyism.

Abe said after the allegations first emerged in February 2017 that he would resign if he and his wife were found to have played a role in the roughly ¥800 million discount allegedly given to Moritomo.

On Wednesday the ruling parties agreed they were ready to summon former National Tax Agency head Nobuhisa Sagawa, a key figure in the scandal, to the Diet. He resigned earlier this month.