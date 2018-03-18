Abe repeats maximum pressure mantra at defense academy’s graduation ceremony in Yokosuka

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated his determination to continue pressuring North Korea into abandoning its nuclear and missile development programs in a speech at the National Defense Academy’s graduation ceremony Sunday as the crisis on the Korean Peninsula cools.

“An international society must be united in applying maximum pressure on North Korea until it takes concrete action. My firm position on supporting this is never shaken,” Abe said at the academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

He also called for strengthening Japan’s defensive capabilities, saying, “Peace can never be given by someone.”

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera also attended the ceremony, which saw 474 cadets including 40 women and 20 exchange students from Cambodia, Indonesia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand, East Timor, Vietnam and Laos graduate.