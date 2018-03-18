Japanese couple first to get married in Taiwan aboriginal wedding

A Japanese couple has tied the knot in a traditional aboriginal wedding ceremony in southern Taiwan, becoming the first foreign couple to do so since this particular ceremony began 14 years ago.

Toshiaki Yoshida, 36, and Natsumi Ueno, 35, wed in an aboriginal village in Sandimen Township, Pingtung County, on Saturday.

Chien Ching-fa, director of the Maolin National Scenic Area Administration, said of the outdoor ceremony that his agency has been co-organizing the annual event since 2005 to preserve aboriginal culture and promote tourism to the area.

Ten couples — six aboriginal, three ethnic Chinese from Taiwan and the Japanese — all dressed in traditional costumes for the mass wedding ceremony, which was originally developed for nobles from the Paiwan tribe.

The ceremony began with an inspection of the groom’s dowry, followed by the bride being carried in a palanquin to the ceremony venue where the couple danced and drank aboriginal wines.

The climax of the ceremony was the bride riding a giant swing, then being carried in a circle around the square by the groom to show off his physical strength.

The couple then exchanged vows and drank locally produced wine before the ceremony ended with a group dancing around the giant swing.

Ueno, a native of Saitama Prefecture, said she learned of the ceremony from a friend and persuaded Yoshida to hold their wedding in Taiwan.

Ueno’s parents, who attended the ceremony, said because their second daughter got married in Hawaii, they were not surprised when their third daughter told them she intended to have her wedding outside the country.

And Yoshida, a native of Gunma, said since many of Taiwan’s aboriginal tribes are matriarchal societies, he had no problem with his wife having the final say on everything.

Ueno said the wedding ceremony was so beautiful that she will cherish it forever. But Yoshida said that since it was long and the weather was sunny and warm, he has no interest in getting married again, though he would like to revisit the area.

Both Yoshida and Ueno said they would definitely recommend the Taiwan aboriginal wedding to their friends.

“Pingtung has good food, unique handicrafts and beautiful scenery,” Chien said. “We hope to bring more visitors and young people here to revitalize the area.”