Government secretly prepared for Emperor Hirohito’s funeral about a year before his death: book

Secret work to prepare for the funeral of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, began about a year before his death in 1989, a former Cabinet member has revealed in a recently published memoir.

Nobuo Ishihara, 91, who was deputy chief Cabinet secretary at the time, wrote in his book that the government had decided to start the project after Emperor Hirohito’s health deteriorated.

Everyone who was aware of the preparations or who was involved in the project was ordered to remain silent to avoid a potentially severe public backlash, the memoir says.

Ishihara found it necessary to start preparations early because 20 to 30 top-quality Japanese cypress logs needed to be procured to build the main facility for the Taiso no Rei (emperor’s national funeral ceremony).

Deciding to use trees planted in Taiwan by the Meiji Era government that were about to be cut down, Ishihara proposed then-Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita that a major contractor temporarily shoulder the costs of bringing the logs to Japan to keep the secret project from leaking to the public via the government’s budget allocations for materials procurement.

Takeshita gave the nod, saying, “Yes, that’s the only way.”

Emperor Hirohito died on Jan. 7, 1989, and the Taiso no Rei was held at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in central Tokyo.

The contractor, whose president went to school with Ishihara, had prepared for the funeral facility construction at a different location, the former official said in his book.

Ishihara served as a top aide to seven prime ministers from Takeshita to Tomiichi Murayama.