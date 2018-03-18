Recalled products caused 1,283 accidents, six deaths in Japan over 10 years: survey

The continued use of defective products subject to recalls caused 1,283 serious accidents over a 10-year span ending in March 2017, a government-affiliated organization has reported.

Of the accidents, two were fatal and claimed six lives, while 80 left 84 people severely injured, the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation said.

In a case in Nagasaki, a humidifier caught fire 14 years after it was recalled, killing five elderly people.

Consumers should check for the latest product information and immediately stop using any products that have been recalled before seeking advice from retailers, manufacturers or importers on what to do with them, NITE said.