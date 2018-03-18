Iran arrests top Ahmadinejad ally Rahim Mashaie

A former Iranian vice president and chief of staff of hard-line ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was arrested on Saturday, the website of the Tehran prosecutor said.

Esfandiar “Rahim Mashaie was arrested and is in detention,” it said, without specifying the reason why he was held.

It simply said he was arrested by the police who were acting on the orders of the judiciary.

Mashaie served as first vice president in 2009 at the start of Ahmadinejad’s contested second term in office.

But his tenure was cut short and he was he was forced to step down by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after saying that Iran was a friend of the U.S. and Israeli people.

His detention comes after video uploaded on social media showed Mashaie demonstrating Thursday outside the British Embassy to protest against the incarceration of another of Ahmadinejad’s vice presidents.

Hamid Baghaie was arrested on Tuesday to begin serving a 15-year jail sentence that was issued against him in December when a court found him guilty of embezzlement and illegal business transactions.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Making Russia great again: Putin sure to win election, but needs high turnout to bolster legitimacy Russia was on Sunday set to elect Vladimir Putin to a historic fourth Kremlin term as the country faces increasing isolation over a spy poisoning in Britain and a fresh round of U.S. sanctions. Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa's only female leader, resigns over personal expen... Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim resigned on Saturday after being embroiled in a scandal over her use of a credit card to buy luxury personal items, in an abrupt change of heart after vow... Thousands of Syrians flee assaults on Ghouta outside Damascus and Kurdish enclave of Afrin Thousands of terrified Syrian civilians fled for their lives on Saturday, as they sought to escape two raging offensives in a rebel bastion outside Damascus and a northwestern Kurdish enclave.

ISNA news agency quoted Mashaie’s lawyer, Mehran Abdollapour, as saying his client was arrested in the evening as he was leaving Baghaie’s house.

“My client was probably arrested for having recently burned (a copy) of Mr. Baghaie’s verdict outside the British Embassy,” the lawyer said.

Ahmadinejad and Baghaie both hoped to stand in the May 2017 presidential election, but the conservative-dominated Guardians Council rejected their candidacy.

Meshaie, who was the chief-of-staff of Iran’s former hard-line two-term president, was barred from standing in the 2013 presidential election as well by the Guardians Council.

Ahmadinejad on Saturday defended his longtime ally, calling Mashaie “pure, courageous and revolutionary.”

“His arrest is clearly a violation of the constitution … that confirms the need for fundamental reforms within the judiciary,” the former president said in a statement.