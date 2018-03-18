Obama visit to Asia-Pacific region to start Monday and wrap up March 25 in Japan

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will visit Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Japan from Monday, his office announced Saturday.

Obama will visit Tokyo on March 25 on the last leg of the four-nation tour. While in Japan, he will attend an international conference, but currently has no plans to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, though the schedule could change closer to the visit.

Obama will hold talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a visit to the city state Monday and Tuesday, according to the ex-president’s office.

In Singapore, the former U.S. leader will convene an Obama Foundation event involving young leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In New Zealand from Wednesday to Friday, Obama will meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former Prime Minister John Key.

During a visit to Sydney, Obama will meet Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday and Saturday before traveling to Japan the following day.

Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for advocating a world without nuclear weapons, became in 2016 the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Hiroshima, the site of the first U.S. atomic bombing, in the closing stage of World War II.

Obama’s trip led to Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in a show of reconciliation between the two World War II foes.